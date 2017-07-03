Wildfire burning south of Jacks Valley | RecordCourier.com

A 30-acre wildfire burning south of Jacks Valley is so far not threatening structures, according to fire officials.

The fire started at about 4:10 p.m. near the Montaña subdivision in northwestern Carson Valley.

Fire officials believe the fire is burning on either U.S. Forest Service or Washoe Tribal land.

Both a jet air tanker and a helicopter are providing air support on the fire burning mostly in grass.

Wind is blowing the fire down slope toward the river.