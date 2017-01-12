Wet winter drowning drought so far | RecordCourier.com

While much of Douglas County is still drier than average, a year’s worth of wet weather has pulled it almost entirely out of the extreme levels of drought, according to the U.S Drought Monitor.

In the first 11 days of January, Minden has seen 4.75 inches of precipitation, more than three times the 1.47-inch average for the month.

According to the National Weather Service, the Douglas County seat has received 7.7 inches of precipitation so far during the water year, which started on Oct. 1.

Average precipitation in Minden is 8.89 inches a year, according to the weather service.

The second wettest October in 110 years contributed to that total with 2.9 inches of rain. The last La Niña year to have that wet an October was in 2010-11.

The county experienced four years of steady drought, with 2015-16 El Niño year coming in at just around average.