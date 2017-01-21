Valley bracing for more snow | RecordCourier.com

With a powerful winter storm expected to arrive today on the heels of three days of snow, officials are warning residents to be prepared for power outages and slick roads.

A winter storm warning is in place starting 10 p.m. Saturday in Carson Valley and lasting through Sunday, with snow expected to reach all Valley floors.

Douglas County emergency personnel are preparing for Sunday’s storm by increasing staffing.

East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said there will be additional ambulance personnel on duty, while he Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will also be fully staffed for the day.

Douglas County Emergency Management has made a request for two Nevada Division of Forestry hand crews and state transportation personnel to assist with clearing hydrants and storm drains.

Fogerson said that power outages and road conditions that isolate portions of the Valley are top issues residents could face from the storm.

Also on the list are rock slides, falling trees and motor vehicle collisions.

He said medical and search helicopters won’t be able to fly due to weather.

He urged residents to have a plan to survive without help for 72 hours, including a supply of food and water.

“Stay informed,” he said. “Don’t travel when unsafe. For this storm, the weather service is recommending travel Saturday during the day or wait until Tuesday.”

NV Energy said it is staging personnel across the more difficult spots to reach in Northern Nevada in preparation for possible power outages from the storm.

“NV Energy has staged multiple crews, troublemen and heavy equipment in potentially hard to reach areas of northern Nevada to improve response time,” said Shawn Elicegui, senior vice president of customer operations. “We also have a plan in place to transport NV Energy southern Nevada workers if needed and are working closely with other local utilities in order to respond to outages and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

The company asked that customers report outages at nvenergy.com/outage or by calling customer service at 775-834-4444.

■ People should stay away or in their car if they encounter a downed power line.

■ Call 911 to report a downed line.

■ If someone in your house is on life support develop a backup plan.

■ Review safety rules for portable generators if you own one.

■ Learn how to override your electric garage door opener.

■ Keep refrigerators and freezers closed to reduce food spoilage. If unopened and full, food can last for two days.

Customers can view outage information and updates via the NV Energy outage center at nvenergy.com/outage. For more information about NV Energy, please visit nvenergy.com or contact customer service at 775-834-4444.