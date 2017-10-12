Trumpet soloist kicks off Autumn concert

The Carson Valley Pops Orchestra's 2017-18 season begins this Saturday, October 14th at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

The Orchestra is conducted by CJ Birch and is made up of musicians who donate their time and talent to provide Carson Valley and the surrounding area with concerts. Selections for the Autumn Concert include music from South Pacific, West Side Story, and Beauty and the Beast. A special feature will be trumpet soloist Wayne Theriault.

This Saturday's Autumn Concert presented by the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra will feature trumpet soloist, Wayne Theriault. The selections he will be playing are "La Virgen de la Macarena" and "El Relicario".

Wayne started playing cornet at a young age and after high school was drafted where he played trumpet in the U.S. Army Band. After serving 2 years, he pursued his musical interests as a studio musician, performing with numerous performing artists of that era.

Wayne returned to the Army Band where he served as a principal trumpet player and master musician for a twenty-five year career. Wayne graduated top of his class from the Armed Forces School of Music in Norfolk, VA, receiving several promotions and numerous honors and awards.

After his retirement from the army, Wayne attended the University of Nevada, Reno, and received a B.S. degree in elementary and special education. Wayne taught special education at Carson City Middle School and also taught music at Western Nevada Community College for over twenty years.

Recommended Stories For You

Wayne is once more retired but continues to perform and record while enjoying the success of his recent CD album, "Trumpet By Candlelight"

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Wine & beer and raffles tickets are available for purchase.

The Carson Valley Pops Orchestra is a 501 C 3 non-profit organization. Information http://www.cvpops.org or Margaret Biggs 775-843-0830.