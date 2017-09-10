Tremaine earns ISDE medals — and more

Ty Tremaine couldn't have been happier last Saturday when he stepped on the medal podium at the end of the 92nd running of the International Six Days Enduro in Brive-la-Gaillarde, France.

Then again, the 21-year-old Carson Valley motorcycle racer already has his sights on the 2018 ISDE in Chile and is looking to improve on a performance in which he collected a team bronze medal and individual single-day gold medal — and much more in terms of gaining experience.

Not bad considering this is an event billed as the world's largest annual off-road motorcycle competition and as the annual FIM Enduro World Championship for National Teams. The objective is simple: After six days, the national team that finishes with the fastest accumulated time wins the race.

"It was a great week … we were third overall behind Italy and England," he said, referring to Team USA's bronze medal in the week-long Club Team competition. "I'm super happy, especially for this being my first time at Six Days. I learned so much from the experience, I just hope I get a chance to go back next year."

Tremaine, a 2014 Douglas High School graduate, combined with USA teammates Ben Kelley and Cody Webb to post a combined time of 10 hours, 9 minutes, 59.96 seconds over six days of racing that began on Aug. 28.

They combined to finish less than 10 minutes behind the gold medal-winning Italian team. The Club Team class had 167 teams finish.

All three have impressive racing credentials:

■ Tremaine is the first American to win the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) junior world SuperEnduro championship, not to mention his three American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) junior championships and three appearances at the X Games between 2013-15.

■ Webb is the 2014 and 2015 AMA Geico Endurocross Series Champion, placed second overall at the 2015 FIM SuperEnduro Series, won at the 2013 and 2014 King of Motos and is a three-time TKO champion. He was also the National Trials champion in 2010 and has six X-Games medals.

■ Kelley was a member of the second-place 2016 AMA U.S. ISDE team and took home the C2 class championship in Navara, Spain

The 6-foot-4 Tremaine was the ninth fastest individual in his class and earned a gold medal in the motocross stage on the final day.

"It was a great week," he said. "I made one mistake the first day, and the thing is, everybody is going so fast and they're so close, it's hard to make that time up."

ISDE is a grueling test in which riders compete on courses ranging from 140 to 180 miles, with a 20-minute motocross on the last day.

Part of the challenge for each rider was having to do their own bike maintenance during a 15-minute time frame each day.

"I actually ran into a couple of issues I wasn't expecting," he said. "You expect to change the front and rear tire and the air filter, but I also broke a throttle tube and ripped my rear brake pedal off … those are the types of things you don't expect."

All in all, it was grueling test physically and mentally, Tremaine explained.

"You're riding eight hours, then you go to bed knowing you have to get up the next morning and it all over again, and you do that six days in a row," he said.

All that work was worthwhile, if you ask Tremaine.

"It was a great experience," he said. "Just being in France and seeing their culture, countryside and fans. The fans were everywhere … with air horns and they had chainsaws they were revving up. It was great."