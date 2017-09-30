Topaz Lake fishing season ends

Hello, fellow anglers. Fall has fallen and brought the temperatures with it. Last week camping with the Ness family, we hit a whopping low of 24 degrees overnight. That is hard core camping when you are in a tent. For those who want to get in a few last camping trips, you have better hurry up. All of the US Forest Service campgrounds have closed already for the season and many other local areas will follow.

Today also marks the opening of Pyramid Lake fishing season as well as the closing of Topaz Lake. Fishing season is never really over for the avid angler … we are just getting started.

Now, for our local report:

TOPAZ LAKE: I fished last week with Tom Blotter for the last time of the season. Topaz Lake will be closed to fishing from today until Jan. 1, 2018. Saturday will be the last day for fishing. But it will be a little crowded, the first Welcome All Veterans Everywhere (WAVE) Fishing Derby will be going on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grand prize is $2,5000 if you can catch the gold tagged trout. $1,000 for silver tag and $500 for a bronze tag. There will be 50 other prizes worth at least $50 each. Fishing has not been on fire, but it was a good day of fishing. We trolled Rapalas on the south end and caught 23 rainbows with a few small brown trout mixed in there. The entry fee is $50 and all proceeds go to raise money to assist veterans. Call 781-4849 for more information.

SILVER LAKE: The water is down a little, the fishing has been fair. The campground area will close on Oct. 10.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake level is highest it's been in seven years for this time of year. The resort will be open until Monday and will be closed for the winter season. Fishing has picked up for shore and boat anglers. Boaters have been doing well with flashers and a worm. Shore anglers have been using worms or Powerbait with good success. The boat launch and general store are open. Stop by the Caples Lake Resort on Highway 88 for more information.

BLUE LAKES: The road and campgrounds are still open, although they can close at any time due to weather. Fishing has been good for average rainbow trout. A young lady named Mya Roberts caught a 2.5-pound brook trout on the upper lake earlier this month. That is the largest brook trout I have seen this year.

BURNSIDE LAKE: The road is open, but again this time of year can close at any time due to weather. Fishing has been very slow.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake level has dropped five feet over the last few months. The weeds and algae are plenty. The best areas to shore fish are by the dam and the campground area. I fished a few hours last week and caught one 12-inch bass and a small rainbow. The campground area will be closing on Oct. 9. You still have a time to get in one last trip. The boat ramp still open and very accessible.

MARKLEEVILLE CAMPGROUND: Closed for the season.

WEST FORK CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The water level has come down making more areas fishable. Alpine County planted 1,800 pounds of 2 to 4 pound rainbows two weeks ago. Mice tails and salmon eggs have been the most productive. Fishing the faster waters with a Panther Martin spinner has also been productive. Stop by Creekside Lodge for more information.

EAST FORK CARSON RIVER: The water flows are still up and the clarity is rising. Alpine County planted the river last week with 1,800 pounds of rainbow trout, with many in the 2- to 5-pound class. I spoke with Angel from Carson River Resort, who reported a few anglers came in with good catches, with the largest weighing in at 6 pounds. The bite was off for a while with the dipping temperatures. With our daytime temperatures now back up, the bite should pick up very well. The resort is open for camping, RVs and cabin rentals a s well as a general store. Stop by Carson River Resort for more information.

JUNE LAKES AREA: June Lake Marina 760-648-7726 or Big Rock Resort 760-648-7717. Oregon trout were put in earlier this month. Both shore and boat are still fishing working well, while Trollers have scored some nice rainbows and cutthroat with 8 to 9 colors lead core. The Tasmanian brown trout pattern seems to be a good choice along with the usual.

Gull Lake: Gull Lake Marina 760-648-7539. My buddy "Hipper" and I were on Gull in a rental boat last Friday (Sept. 22) and slayed 'em. We caught and successfully released a couple dozen CDFW stockers and each brought in 3- and 4-pound Oregon Rainbow to make up two sweet stringers with the stockers we kept. "Hipper" used garlic Powerbait while I rolled dough mostly with yellow garlic glitter. We had a blast! According to William at the marina Desert Springs Rainbows were dropped in on Sept. 7, and the catching has been consistently great all summer. He claims, and I agree, the daily breezes we commonly get this time of year that create a bit of wind chop improves the fishing. Don't ask us why. It just does.

Silver Lake: Silver Lake Resort 760-648-7525. So I was looking at their Big Fish Book and photos yesterday and, man, there have been a bunch of beautiful 2- to 5-pound Oregon rainbows hauled in the past week, including a 5-3 chucking a "Tommy Boy" from shore. Jerry from Garden Grove, Calif. brought in a 5-8 out of nearby Rush Creek also using a "Tommy." Leslie and Pedro at the Resort say the catching has been off the hook, if you will, since mid-August, when 2 tons of the Oregonians were delivered and that should continue with more coming this month and Oct. Take a break from fishing to enjoy breakfast or lunch at the Resort Cafe just a short walk from the lake.

Rush Creek: Along with that 5-8 Rainbow the creek had been fishing great all season with baits, lures, flies, Sierra Slammers, etc. Flows are pretty much normal now so access is good. I'd target the stretch alongside the USFS campground downstream to Aerie Crag day use area throwing Thomas Buoyants and Panther Martins.

Grant Lake: No phone service at Grant, so check in with Shaun or Ritchie at the marina for information. I spoke with some of the "old timers" who stay in the campground all summer. Trolling has been best early mornings with 6 to 9 colors for the larger browns and rainbows. Shore fishing is working mainly at Privy Point, The Narrows near the boat ramp, and "upper" section from Narrows to Rush Creek inlet. The Archer family from Anaheim, Calif., all got some nice 2- and 3-pound rainbows off the shore using mice tails. The big browns that reside here should start to activate with the arrival of Fall and move into the "upper" lake and creek. Again, help us sustain these "residents" with catch and release methods.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a photo of your catch, send it to dprice@recordcourier.com and if you have a question or a report in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722. Good fishin' and tight lines.