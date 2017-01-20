The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 20 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — I hope to hear from the Nevada Highway Patrol today on Tuesday’s wreck at Johnson Lane and Highway 395. When we get that information it will go up on the Web site.

Donald Trump and Mike Pence take the oath of office at 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time today, and the new President will give his inaugural address at noon.

It’s a snow day for Douglas County’s Lake Tahoe schools today.

A little bit of light snow is starting to slop over into Carson Valley this morning, but as of 6 a.m., nothing like Thursday’s snow blast. We could still see something like that this morning, but the weather radar shows the brunt going north of us, so far.

If you’re going to Tahoe be prepared to deal with road controls on both Kingsbury and Spooner. The traffic cams show snow on the roadways so take it easy over the hill.

We’re into a winter weather advisory that is expected to last until 10 p.m. Expect snow before 10 a.m. and then rain and snow with a high temperature of 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for 2-4 inches of snow during the day.