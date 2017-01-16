The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 16 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — It’s Martin Luther King’s birthday, which is a national day of service. There isn’t much going on in Douglas, but there are lots of good causes people participate in here. The mail’s not running, and school’s out. Government offices and banks are closed today.

Kingsbury Grade is still closed, but otherwise there are no road controls across the state and not much traffic unless you’re headed up to go skiing.

The weather took a holiday this weekend, too, but it’s coming back to work on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the National Weather Service. Wind gusts of 50 mph or more are expected on Wednesday. We could have snow on the Valley floors by Thursday.

The systems being forecast are colder and drier than originally thought, so there’s little chance of flooding associated with them. We might see high water on some small creeks and streams.

For today, expect mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 33 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 5 mph, dying down in the afternoon.