The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 12 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — Snow forecast for Carson Valley this morning is falling on the west side at least. We also had some last night, so this morning’s is building on that.

Lake Tahoe schools are open for the first time since Christmas, but the buses are hitting the main stops only. Carson Valley schools are open.

There are road controls on Highway 395 from Johnson Lane south to the state line and on Highway 88 from Minden to Pickets Junction.

A winter weather advisory is in place all day today with a chance of 2-4 inches of snow falling today. The high won’t climb above freezing today.