The R-C Morning Report for Feb. 13 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — I’m told about 80 downtown Gardnerville businesses are without telephone service this morning due to an outage with Frontier Communications. If you call someone and can’t get through, it might not be that they’re not there.

A Stateline woman faces sentencing on three felony charges on Monday in connection with frauds perpetrated on an insurance and a mortgage company. Karen Rae Chapon, 46, owes $195,000 in restitution under charges pursued by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. She faces up to 29 years in prison if her sentences were run consecutively.

Since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1, Lake Tahoe has risen 3.6 feet, adding 425,506 acre-feet, or an increase of roughly 138.65 billion gallons of water.

National Weather Service forecasters are suggesting this would be a good time to shore up any flood improvements and clear culverts, as more weather is expected to arrive on Thursday. I really only have one more atmospheric river in me, so let’s hope things dry out a bit on the other side.

For today expect mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 47 degrees. The wind will pick up a bit out of the northeast at 5 mph this afternoon.