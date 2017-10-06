The Oct. 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Thunderbirds start practicing again at noon today for this weekend's Aviation Roundup. On Thursday, people left their work to watch the F-16s shoot through the skies of the Carson Valley.

Fire officials expect to have the 1,682-acre Cutter fire contained by Sunday. As of this morning, seven hand crews had a line around 85 percent of the fire, which is exhibiting minimal behavior.

From airplanes to scarecrows, there's lots of stuff going on this weekend. Check out the calendar in today's R-C for more information.

Expect sunny skies today with the high temperature in the 70s. Saturday will see the high climb to 80 degrees before it drops back down into the 60s on Sunday.