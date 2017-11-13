The Nov. 13 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Carson City man faces mandatory prison sentence in Douglas County District Court today in connection with a third domestic battery arrest in August. Tevor L. Nenzel faces 12-30 months in prison on the charge.

Two people arrested in a string of August vehicle burglaries in Stateline are scheduled to appear for sentencing in Douglas County District Court this morning. Carlos O. Barragan, 29, and Alisha N. Collumn, 28, were arrested Aug. 17.

The Douglas County Repeal the Commerce Tax Committee is hearing from Controller Ron Knecht 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Inn. Copies of the petition will be available to sign.

There's a chance of rain today, but not much of one. Expect it to be warm and breezy today. It was 50 degrees this morning, and isn't supposed to climb to more than 58 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph this afternoon.