Temperatures forecast to fall short of triple digits | RecordCourier.com

Temperatures forecast to fall short of triple digits
July 5, 2017
surviving dog days of summer
■ Hot cars can be deadly Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Other heat safety steps include:
■ Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
■ Avoid extreme temperature changes.
■ Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
■ Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
■ Postpone outdoor games and activities.
■ Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
■ Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
■ Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.
■ If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should choose places to go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).
Source: The American Red Cross
While expected to be quite warm, temperatures will fall well short of record-breaking this week.
Previously forecast 100-degree temperatures for the weekend might have tied a record for the date set a decade ago.
That record set in 2007 was the coolest day of a week-long heat wave that saw temperatures climb to 109 degrees on July 7.
The 2007 heat wave saw four straight temperature records set for the dates of July 5-8. Records in Minden have been kept since the town was founded in 1906.
Forecast highs are predicted to drop back into the mid-90s on Sunday and Monday.
The year has seen two 100-degree high temperature records tied for the last day of spring and the first day of summer.
The high temperatures on June 19 and 20 hit 100 degrees in Minden, tying the 100-degree records set in 1985 and 2001, according to the National Weather Service.