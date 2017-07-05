Temperatures forecast to fall short of triple digits | RecordCourier.com

surviving dog days of summer

■ Hot cars can be deadly Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Other heat safety steps include:

■ Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

■ Avoid extreme temperature changes.

■ Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

■ Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

■ Postpone outdoor games and activities.

■ Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

■ Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

■ Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.

■ If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should choose places to go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).

Source: The American Red Cross