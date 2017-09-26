Sweets as far as the eye can see

Riding on her father's shoulders 2-year-old Emi Rose had the best seat in the house at the annual Genoa Candy Dance on Saturday. Her wide eyes scanned the crowds flooding Main Street's food and merchandise vendors.

It was Emi's first Candy Dance and she had already been treated to the sweetness of the festivities, said father Aaron Rose.

"We gave her some dark chocolate and peanuts and she loved it," he said.

The Rose family was among the 2,000 visitors who had already been through Genoa Town Hall purchasing candy by early Saturday, according to Candy Dance volunteer Dan Dykes.

Town Manager Philip Ritger said the number of visitors to the annual Candy Dance becomes greater and greater each year.

"It really does seem to grow every year," he said. "As the weather gets nicer today we are expecting more and more."

Recommended Stories For You

Other first-time attendees were Cheryl and Derlin German of Pentaluma, Calif., dressed in 20th century attire.

Cheryl said she and her husband have been visiting the area for years. They recently went on a haunted tour around Genoa where they heard about the Candy Dance.

"It was something we had never done before," she said, "We really enjoy it. It's a wonderful area and event."

Also enjoying the festivities, were four generations of Candy Dance goers, Kayley and Marie Phillips, Lesley Weller and Carole Faeth "Nanna" of Sparks who have been attending for at least 20 years.

"We enjoy all the different crafts, people watching and the family and girl time," said the group simultaneously.

Sparks residents, Nora and Brian Brucklacher and their dog, Rollo, are also annual Candy Dance visitors who enjoy the quaint town, its scenery and the craftsmanship of the event.

Founded in 1919, the Candy Dance is the primary fundraiser for the historic town bringing an estimated 30,000 visitors from Carson Valley, Carson City and surrounding areas over the two-day event.