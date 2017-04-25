Super Bowl Champs | RecordCourier.com

Douglas County Parks & Recreation |
Hamdogs secured the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's dult Flag Football League championship Sunday by winning the "Super Bowl" game 28-12 against Tri/Davenport at Lampe Park. Team members include Conner Dillon, Timothy Rudnick, Danny King, Cory Dillon, Scott Rudnick, Sam Cochran, Riley Griffith, Mike Dillon, Tanner Thomas, Justin Tenney, Michael Nolting, Zach Falanga, Nathan Ackerman, Nikolai Vasquez, Austin Neddenriep and Colton Hughes. Hamdogs came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and Tri/Davenport as the No. 4 seed. Tri/Davenport defeated the regular season champion Alcoballics 26-13 and Hamdogs defeated Lake Show 32-0 in the semifinals on April 23.