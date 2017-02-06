Stormy weather forecast for week | RecordCourier.com

Sand is located at the upper parking lot

Sand is located in lower parking lot, west side of building

Sand is located in parking lot rear of building

Sand is located in parking lot, west side of station

Sand is located in the front parking lot, east side of station

Sand is located behind the station in the upper parking area

Here is the current list of public sandbag fill sites within Douglas County, including one site at the lake located at the Zephyr Cove Park.

Carson Valley residents should be prepared for power outages on Monday, minor flooding on Tuesday and the possibility of more snow on Friday.

While forecast as the seventh atmospheric river event since Oct. 1, rain shadowing may reduce it to a rivulet by the time it gets to Carson Valley on Tuesday morning.

The storm rode in on high winds, which knocked power out to portions of Carson Valley on Monday.

A 41 mph wind gust was clocked at Minden-Tahoe Airport at 10:55 a.m.

Rain at higher elevations sent a mudslide across Highway 50 at Logan Creek, closing the highway briefly until the state could clear lanes.

A second, wetter, storm is expected to arrive early Tuesday.

Torrential rain is expected to fall in the mountains and foothills from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, with 1.5 inches up to 8,000 feet.

Carson Valley is only expected to see a half-inch of rain, but the Sierra foothills may see increased creek levels due to rain and snowmelt.

Neither fork of the Carson River is expected to flood, with crests well short of flood stage.

On Thursday night there’s a third storm arriving with a chance of snow levels lowering, but there could be additional flooding.