Storage freezer gifted to culinary program | RecordCourier.com

The donation of a commercial-grade storage freezer filled with local meat is beefing up the culinary arts program at Douglas High School.

“It will allow kids to work with products we possibly haven’t worked with before,” said Kerry Stack, culinary instructor and career and technical education (CTE) chair at the school.

Recently, members of the school’s CTE advisory board observed the culinary program, board member and Bently Ranch Operations Manager Woody Worthington said during a Wednesday dedication ceremony for the freezer. During the board’s visit, Worthington asked Stack what needs the program has. A freezer, Stack answered.

Shortly after the visit Worthington learned of a local business that was closing and liquidating its fixtures, including a Master-Bilt freezer. Brand-new the freezer is priced at between $8,500 and $10,000, Worthington said. However, the business was selling it for just $2,000.

“It’s a good, commercial grade freezer,” he said.

The 6 ½ foot-long by 6 ½ foot-tall freezer was purchased by the Douglas County Carson City Farm Bureau, Eages and Ag, Western Nevada Cattle Women’s Association and Sierra Chef.

Bently Ranch, Trimmers Outpost and the Carson Valley Community Food Closet are stocking the freezer with local meats.

The new freezer will supplement a smaller freezer used for the culinary program, Stack said. The expanded space will allow students to work with frozen meats, something they have not been able to do in the past, as well as expand their catering services. The culinary students serve as caterers for many local events and organizations such as the Candy Dance, Sertoma and Rotary clubs and area nonprofit groups, Stack said.

Douglas High’s culinary program is a three year sequential program that aims to “make sure the kids are employable … as well as go on to culinary school,” Stack said. There are currently 148 students in the program.

The freezer should be in place at the school in about a week after a 220-volt outlet is installed for it to plug in to, Stack said.