State urges motorists to make immediate travel plans | RecordCourier.com

Highway 395 is currently reduced to one lane in each direction at the Cradlebaugh Bridge in the Carson Valley as floodwaters from the Carson River cover southbound travel lanes. NDOT has mobilizing heavy equipment to multiple state road bridges in the Carson Valley to remove any potential debris from flooding river waters.

As Carson River waters continue to rise, there is the potential that U.S. 395 may need to be entirely closed in the Carson Valley today. With numerous other roads in the Carson Valley also closed or otherwise impacted by flooding, this could mean that alternate travel routes are not available between and in Carson City and the Carson Valley, Minden and Gardnerville areas. NDOT strongly advises that motorists needing to travel in this area today, this evening or early tomorrow make immediate travel plans as appropriate for their individual travel needs.