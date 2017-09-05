State conducts tours of Comstock water system

In the days of the Comstock Lode, wood and water came from the Carson Range thanks to the Virginia Gold Hill Water Company flumes and inverted siphon, built in 1873.

On Sept. 9 and 10, Nevada State Park rangers will offer a free guided tour of the system's remains.

"This system was built in 1873 and there are many fascinating historic sites that remain to this day," State Parks Spokeswoman Jennifer Ramella said. "Please be prepared for a day in the backcountry. Bring lunch, water, sturdy boots, sunscreen and a hat. Please dress for the weather."

Tours depart at 9:30 a.m. on both days, and will return to the same location no later than 4 p.m.

Sign-ups are required and participation is limited to the first 12 people who sign up. Reserve a spot by calling 775-831-0494 or emailing TahoeSP@gmail.com. Parking is on the street in Lakeview Estates.