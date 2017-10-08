Sierra Lutheran heads to state tournament

Having finished an undefeated regular season, the Sierra Lutheran High School's girls golf team heads to the state tournament this week in Wendover.

Their lowest average of the season was a 380. Individually, senior Kami Niles has won two times (with a 79 and 78) and is seeded first in Division 2A. Senior Adyson Casteel won one tournament with an 88.

The Falcons are looking to build on a second place finish in last year's state tournament.

This is the third year of the Girls Golf program, coached by retired principal Juls Clausen, assistant Gary Casteel, and Dave Gebhardt, a pro at Eagle Valley Golf Course. The team and coaches would like to thank Eagle Valley Golf Course for their generous support.