Sierra Lutheran boys defeat Coleville | RecordCourier.com

The Sierra Lutheran Falcons closed out their Western 1A league regular season Monday night at Coleville, where they won 54-31.

The Falcons took off on an 8-0 streak for the first three minutes. Coleville tried to keep the game close but the Falcons would not let up. By halftime the Falcons had pushed their lead to 12 points.

Nathan Waite finished with 13 points, five steals and one assist. Kyman Berger had 10 points, three steals and five rebounds. Zane Warkentin finished with nine points, six steals and five rebounds.

Sierra Lutheran took a 15-10 overall record (8-6 league) into a first-round region tournament contest against Eastern Division champion McDermitt (18-8 overall, 11-1 league) Thursday at 8 p.m. in Elko.

On Saturday night, the Falcons absorbed a loss to the defending league and state champion Whittell Warriors, 42-31.

The Falcons stuck with the Warriors and both teams continued to score baskets. By the end of the third quarter the Falcons were down by 10.

Berger paced the Falcons in scoring with 11 points, plus he contributed two rebounds and one steal. Warkentin scored seven points along with four steals and three rebounds.

Note: The region tournament semifinals will be played Friday and the finals on Saturday. The boys tournament games are all being played at Elko High School.