Officers respond to road rage shooting

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon after responding to reports of a road rage shooting.

Shortly after 2 p.m. scanner traffic reported that shots were fired at Highway 88 and Emigrant Trail on Friday afternoon.

Officers stopped the alleged suspect's vehicle at Jacks Valley Road near Big Sky Trail about 2:30.

It is unclear what injuries any potential victims sustained, but reports suggest a victim sustained a gunshot wound in the shoulder.