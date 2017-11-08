Sheriff’s captain will run for top spot

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Capt. Dan Coverley has announced his intention to run for Sheriff next year.

"I am excited to announce that I will be running for sheriff next year," Coverley said. "I provide a wealth of experience, training, and relationships that will uniquely allow me to maintain the high standards expected of the Sheriff's Office."

Sheriff Ron Pierini, who announced on Tuesday his decision not to seek a sixth term in office, endorsed Coverley as his preference to head the office he has led for the last 21 years.

"We need someone with experience as sheriff. Dan Coverley is my guy," Pierini said.

Coverley, 47, said he has benefited from his relationship with Pierini.

"I have been very fortunate to work my entire career with Sheriff Pierini and have learned immensely from him," he said. "As sheriff, I will continue to ensure that the deputies are out in the community working with the citizens to keep Douglas County the safe community it is."

Recommended Stories For You

Coverley, a 22-year veteran of law enforcement, started his career at the Albuquerque Police Department while he finished a bachelor's degree in criminology from the University of New Mexico. Since joining the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in 1997, he has worked in every division and has held every rank from deputy to captain. He spent 16 years on the SWAT team, was a motorcycle officer, and a narcotics investigator.

After being nominated and accepted to the invitation-only FBI National Academy, a 10-week intensive training course in Quantico, Va., Coverley completed and graduated from the course in March, 2016.

A Nevada native, Coverley, grew up in Carson Valley and graduated from Douglas High School, where he played football under his late father, Bill Coverley, who was head coach of the varsity football team from 1967 to 1985. He and his wife, Sarah, have raised three daughters in Douglas County.

Coverley feels a deep connection to Douglas County where he has volunteered as a soccer and football coach. He is active in the Carson Valley Roping Club, competes in ranch rodeos every summer, and runs a family-owned cow-calf operation.

"Douglas County is an amazing place to live, work, and raise a family. It's my firm belief that the safety and security we all feel living here should be credited, in large part, to the 100 deputies that show up and work everyday," he said. "The sheriff's job is to provide those deputies with the resources, training, and positive working environment necessary to perform their jobs."

Coverley says the public should expect the same service and professionalism from the sheriff's office as they would from any service organization.

"Our residents and the Sheriff's Office should work together to keep Douglas the great place we love to live," he added. "I look forward to continuing that great relationship and to strengthen it in the future."

Coverley is a member of the Nevada Sheriffs and Chiefs Association, the National Rifle Association, the FBI National Academy Association, and is a member of the Douglas High School football and wrestling hall of fame.