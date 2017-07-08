Douglas County School District to appoint interim board member on Tuesday | RecordCourier.com

Three candidates for a position as interim board member will be considered Tuesday when Douglas County School District trustees hold their regular meeting at 3:30 p.m. at the Airport Training Center in Minden.

Trustees are scheduled at 5:05 p.m. to interview candidates to fill the opening for District 4 on the board left by the resignation of Neal Freitas, who has moved out of the district.

The list of applicants includes Gardnerville residents John Louritt, Martha Betcher and Carey Kangas. Louritt is a retired police officer who previously served as a DCSD trustee in 2001-08. Betcher is a retired teacher who previously served as a middle school librarian at Carson Valley Middle School. Kangas is currently manager in Carson City of REDCO, a company that manufactures rubber products to high tech industries plus he has served as a youth sports coach.

Following the interviews, selection of one candidate will be considered. The oath of office will be administered after the selection is made.

The list of consent items includes approval of a recommendation to appoint Joe Girdner as Douglas High School's principal. Girdner, a product of Douglas County schools and vice-principal at the high school since 2014, has been recommended for the post by Superintendent Teri White. Marty Swisher is leaving the position to take over as principal at ASPIRE Academy.

Also included on the consent agenda is approval of Michael Rechs to fill an opening as vice-principal at the high school. Rechs, who would fill the opening left by Girdner, previously served three years as vice-principal at the high school before he moved over to Carson Valley Middle School for the last three years.

Public comment is scheduled for 6 p.m.