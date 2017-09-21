Sandoval calls for gaming, opioid task force meetings

Gov. Brian Sandoval has issued orders calling for meetings by two different task forces.

He has set dates to convene his task force on opioid drug abuse as well as the state Gaming Policy Committee.

The opioid task force will meet Monday to hear updates form state and federal agencies on their progress in combating the opioid abuse crisis. He said the task force has provided the drug Naloxone to first responders to counter the effects of an overdose.

In addition, he said there have been efforts to educate people and provide help to some of those suffering from addiction. He said Nevada has received millions of dollars in grants to provide critical resources to combat opioid addiction.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in the Old Assembly Chambers at the Capitol.

Sandoval also called his Gaming Policy Committee back into action for a session on policies related to the gaming industry and the legal marijuana industry.

He said gaming regulators have been clear marijuana consumption isn't permitted on licensed gaming properties, "but there are additional policy considerations such as industry events and business relationships that should be contemplated."

"The Gaming Policy Committee is the right organization to take up these important issues unique to Nevada," said Sandoval.

The agenda will consider the potential for events on gaming properties that cater to the use, sale and distribution of marijuana, whether a gaming licensee can have a business relationship with a marijuana business and similar issues.

Sandoval's executive order requires the body to hold its first meeting before Dec. 15.