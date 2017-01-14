Road crews, weather take weekend off | RecordCourier.com

Douglas County road crews are taking an enforced rest, which fortunately coincides with a break in the weather.

According to the county, the road staff has reached the maximum driving hours permitted under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and won’t be able to return to work until 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to county spokeswoman Melissa Blosser.

With neither snow nor rain in the forecast through the three-day weekend that will give workers and residents respite from recent storms. Blosser said the crews could be called in Sunday in case of an emergency.

“Flood cleanup, repair, and snow removal have been the main focus for our road crews this week,” Blosser said. “Pothole repair will start as soon as possible on all county roads depending on several factors including severity, weather and work load priority.”

That break could be critical in responding to next week’s forecast atmospheric river event, the fifth so far this water year.

“The National Weather Service is predicting a milder atmospheric river in our area next week, and any additional rainfall has the potential to subject Douglas to additional flooding due to extremely saturated grounds,” Blosser said. “High and fast-moving water is still flowing in the Carson River, and banks have seen considerable erosion, making them unstable.”

The county is collecting damage reports from residents. Anyone wishing to make a report should 782-9099. or email flood@co.douglas.nv.us.

“We are working to evaluate loss throughout the county, and mapping areas of concern,” she said.