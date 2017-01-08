River flooding forecast for Sunday night | RecordCourier.com

Douglas deputies are reporting that Tillman Lane from Cardinal to Yellowjacket is flooded over.

The flooding does not yet pose a traffic hazard, according to personnel on scene.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the East Fork of the Carson River at Markleeville was at 5.85 feet, and rising toward flood stage. Forecasts are that it will hit minor flood stage of 8 feet by 7 p.m.

The West Fork was at 10.88 feet at 10 a.m. near Woodfords. It’s forecast to hit 12.8 feet by 10 p.m. Sunday.

It will be 2 p.m. Monday afternoon before the main stem of the Carson River sees 10 feet, which is the minor flood stage.

Washoe Tribe personnel checking on the East Fork where it enters Carson Valley at the old power dam said it is well over the dam, but has a few feet to go before it overtops the bridge downriver.

A Nevada Department of Transportation crew is out clearing drainages in the north Valley.

A flood watch is in effect through 4 p.m. Monday, with a flood warning going into effect early Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday evening.

“An atmospheric river will produce intense rainfall with snow levels near 9,000 feet Sunday and Sunday night,” forecasters say. “Intense rain, saturated soils and melting snow will combine to produce excess runoff and cause rivers to flood. Rain and snow levels will decrease on Monday, however flood impacts will continue into Tuesday.”

Douglas County commissioners approved a state of emergency on Saturday in preparation for the flooding.

Genoa had 1.5 inches of rain fall overnight. As of this morning, .63 inches of rain has fallen in the Gardnerville Ranchos, .52 inches in Johnson Lane and .38 inches at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.