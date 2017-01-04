Reversal of fortune: Tigers fall, 37-36 | RecordCourier.com

Reversal of fortune: Tigers fall, 37-36
January 4, 2017
Damonte Ranch 37, Douglas 36
132: Andrew Williams (D) p. Dominick Emerson, 3:01
138: Cameron Sandoval (DR) pins Christopher Merritt, 2:08
145: Will Williams (D) p. Brandon Blake 3:55
152: Gabe Wetzel (D) p. Cade Stilson 3:21
160: Ben Garlock (DR) by forfeit
170: Blake Murray (D) by forfeit
182: Drake McAdow (DR) p. Chad Singer, 0:51
195: Conrad Brockett (D) by forfeit
220: Richard Castellanos (D) by forfeit
285: No Match
106: Bryce Bell (DR) p. Jaden Bunchard 1:53
113 – Ramone Alvarez (DR) p. Fredrick Foster, 1:05
120 – Greg Ewert (DR) d. Kindel Isham, 10-3
126 – Marshall Hauck (DR) d. Ryan Adams, 8-7
Victory was within grasp for the Douglas High wrestling team on Wednesday night in Reno.
Instead, Damonte Ranch won four straight matches, the last on a reversal in the waning seconds, to pull out a 37-36 Sierra League dual meet triumph against Douglas that was decided by a tie-breaker.
It all came down to the 126-pound bout, where Marshall Hauck of Damonte Ranch scored two points on a reversal in the final five seconds to secure an 8-7 win over the Tigers’ Ryan Adams in the evening’s closest match.
That decision created a 36-36 tie in the team scoring and the Mustangs picked up one tie-breaker point since they won seven of the 13 contested individual matches.
Douglas (1-1 league, 8-6-1 overall) led 36-18 with four matches to go. Andrew Williams (132 pounds), Will Williams (145) and Gabe Wetzel (152) won their matches by fall to help the Tigers build an early 18-6 lead. The Tigers scored 18 more points thanks to forfeit wins in the 170-, 195- and 220-pound weight classes.