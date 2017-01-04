Reversal of fortune: Tigers fall, 37-36 | RecordCourier.com

Victory was within grasp for the Douglas High wrestling team on Wednesday night in Reno.

Instead, Damonte Ranch won four straight matches, the last on a reversal in the waning seconds, to pull out a 37-36 Sierra League dual meet triumph against Douglas that was decided by a tie-breaker.

It all came down to the 126-pound bout, where Marshall Hauck of Damonte Ranch scored two points on a reversal in the final five seconds to secure an 8-7 win over the Tigers’ Ryan Adams in the evening’s closest match.

That decision created a 36-36 tie in the team scoring and the Mustangs picked up one tie-breaker point since they won seven of the 13 contested individual matches.

Douglas (1-1 league, 8-6-1 overall) led 36-18 with four matches to go. Andrew Williams (132 pounds), Will Williams (145) and Gabe Wetzel (152) won their matches by fall to help the Tigers build an early 18-6 lead. The Tigers scored 18 more points thanks to forfeit wins in the 170-, 195- and 220-pound weight classes.