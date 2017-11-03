Recorder to seek re-election

Douglas County Recorder Karen Ellison, a Republican, announced Wednesday that she will seek re-election in 2018.

During her tenure, Ellison, 59, said she has installed and implemented a new recording system, and has digitized most of the documents and maps recorded in Douglas County since its inception. Through the development of technology, Ellison, 59, and her staff have significantly improved the services of the office, and have reduced operating costs by reducing staffing from a total of nine people to seven.

"I have demonstrated the management skills necessary to improve the services to our users and the efficiency of the office," she said. "I also believe that I have the technical knowledge and experience with the real property industry in Douglas County to address the critical recording issues and questions that we encounter."

The Recorder's Office records documents that evidence claims on real property such as deeds, deeds of trust, liens, and easements. The Office also records mining documents and marriage certificates. Douglas County has the third most recordings in Nevada following Clark and Washoe counties. Ellison also manages the Records Management Center located near the airport which is the repository for records generated by most of the Douglas County departments.

"I'm proud of my staff for providing excellent customer service to the users of the Recorder's Office and Records Center, and appreciate the friendly and helpful atmosphere that they create while serving the public," Ellison said.

Ellison is a graduate of The University of Montana with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, and has more than 20 years of experience in the title industry identifying and researching legal issues to real property transactions. She is a member of the Nevada Recorder's Association and past president for two years, a co-chair of the Northern Nevada Property Records Education Partners chapter, a member of Property Records Industry Association, and a member of the County Fiscal Officers Association.

Ellison was appointed to the office in 2008 and was re-elected in 2010 and 2014.