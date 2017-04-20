Rain expected to clear today | RecordCourier.com

While making the top 10 wettest Minden Aprils on record, it's unlikely the month will approach breaking an 82-year record for the top spot.

As of Wednesday, the Douglas County seat has seen 1.38 inches of rain during the month, making it the eighth wettest April in 111 years of record-keeping.

However, with only a little rain forecast for the rest of the month, it's unlikely to topple the 2.12-inch record set in 1935.

According to the National Weather Service, commuters can expect scattered showers early this morning, clearing before noon leaving sunny skies. Dry weather is expected to continue through Monday, with high temperatures reaching 74 degrees by Saturday.

Rising temperatures could see increased melt-off of the Sierra snowpack at the top of the Carson River basin.

According to Carson Pass snow telemetry operated by the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, high temperatures have been in the 30s and 40s over the past week. Lows have remained below freezing.

The East Fork of the Carson River peaked at 11.86 feet on Tuesday afternoon, short of its 13-foot flood stage.