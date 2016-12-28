Quakes rattle Valley | RecordCourier.com

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake 16 miles southwest of Hawthorne was felt throughout Carson City, Lyon and Douglas counties early Wednesday morning.

The quake reported at 12:18 a.m. was 73 miles southeast of Carson City, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.

At 12:22 a.m. a second quake, this one a 5.7 was reported 14 miles west-southwest of Hawthorne. That quake also was felt throughout Northern Nevada. The second quake was 70 miles southeast of Carson City.

Another quake was felt at 1:14 a.m. in Carson City, this one was long and rolling.

Carson City Dispatch received numerous calls after the quakes. No damage has been reported in Carson City.

The quakes continued:

A 4.0 was reported at 12:26 a.m. according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno. This quake was 17 miles west southwest of Hawthorne or 70 miles southeast of Carson City.

A 3.6 — was reported at 12:29 15 miles east northeast of Bridgeport, Calif., or 68 miles southeast of Carson City.

At 12:39 a.m., a fourth earthquake was reported 29 miles southeast of Fallon. This quake, which was 76 miles away from Carson City, registered at a 3.0 magnitude.

A 3.9 quake was reported at 12:57 a.m. about 16 miles southwest of Hawthorne (72 miles southeast of Carson City)

A 2.8 was reported at 1:09 a.m. west-northwest of Tonopah.