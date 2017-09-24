Pristine weather greets CVMC golf field

Close to 90 golfers were greeted by pristine conditions at the eighth annual Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation Fall Classic golf tournament at Genoa Lakes Golf Club on Sept. 15.

The four-man team representing Designing Images claimed to tournament title, carding a team total of 57 during the scramble format play on Genoa's Lakes Course. Dave Ornellas, Bill Presse, Robert Unsworth and Brent Haliwell comprised the winning team.

Evan Easley, Preston Becker, Rocky Walling and Jeff Rahbeck, representing Carson Valley Medical Center, finished second with a team card of 58.

The tournament is one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community for this event and for the community's overall health," said Shannon Albert, Carson Valley Medical Center Foundation director.

In total, 22 teams competed in the tournament.

Recommended Stories For You

The hospital foundation wished to thank sponsors for the tournament, including Care Flight, Renown Health, Biofilm Management Inc., Barton Health, Associated Anesthesiologists, Ahern Rentals, Curtis Bros. Construction, The NBF Group, The Record-Courier, Michael Hohl Chevrolet Buick GMC & Cadillac, Servpro of Douglas County, Carson City and South Lake Tahoe, Brookdale Senior Living, Goldfish Medical Staffing, ABE Printing & Copy Center, VIP Rubber and Plastic Company, Carson Valley Accounting, Joyce's Fine Jewelry, Kindred Hospice, MedPro Healthcare Staffing, PrimeLending, Starbucks Coffee, CS McKee Investment Managers, Lagunitas Brewing Company and Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

The Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing a partnership with our community to improve health care services, educational and research programs to support lifesaving technology through philanthropy.

For more information visit http://www.cvmchospital.org/give.