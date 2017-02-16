Power restored to Carson Valley | RecordCourier.com

High winds early Thursday morning knocked electricity out to thousands of Carson Valley residents.

According to NV Energy, nearly 2,900 Douglas County residents were without power starting around 5 a.m.

Eleven of those outages were in Gardnerville, where 2,608 residents were without power.

Two outages affected 208 Minden residents, and five outages affected 66 Stateline residents.

All but the Lake Tahoe residents had power restored by 7:30 a.m.

A 57 mph wind gust was clocked in central Carson Valley at 4:50 a.m. according to the National Weather Service. Minden-Tahoe Airport had a 54 mph wind gust.

The big gust on Thursday morning was at the Fish Springs Fire House which recorded a 58 mph gust at 6:33 a.m.

A high wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today, with winds forecast to be 20-30 mph, gusting to 45-55 mph at times. So expect more outages through the day.

NV Energy told customers to expect multiple wind-related outages today.

“Our crews are working around the clock to clear the lines and restore our customers to power as quickly and safely as possible,” the company said.

It warned residents to call 911 if they come across downed power lines.

“If you encounter a downed power line, consider it live and very dangerous,” the company said. “Report any such lines to either 9-1-1 or NV Energy.”