Volunteers key to Douglas County’s success | RecordCourier.com

This weekend Genoa celebrates the eighth iteration of its Cowboy Festival.

Created during the Great Recession when townspeople were concerned that the annual Candy Dance fundraiser might need some backup, the festival is designed to help support Nevada's oldest town.

When Genoa lost the county seat and was left to its own devices a century ago, the town's residents had to find a way to meet their needs without help from the government.

Critical to that effort was the volunteerism that has kept the town going for the last 100 years.

That sense of community is not by any means limited to Genoa, as we'll see demonstrated over the next several months.

Volunteers will be the grease that helps the May 11-12 Amgen tour pass through Carson Valley, and in June, members of the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club will conduct the annual miracle that is Carson Valley Days.

Organizations like the Minden and Gardnerville Main St. programs, the Douglas County Historical Society and the many area service clubs rely solely on volunteers to survive.

Douglas has lots of volunteer firefighters, a mounted posse, a search and rescue team, an emergency response team and people to operate offices all reliant on the willingness of residents to give their time.

Volunteers make a big difference in our quality of life here, which is why we owe them a big thank you.