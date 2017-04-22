There’s no such thing as perfect people | RecordCourier.com

A woman told me she had been invited to church but she was worried about attending.

"I don't think I'm good enough to come in," she said, visibly uncomfortable. "I'm just too bad."

I think my answer surprised her: "Don't worry, you won't be the worst person there."

We have all sorts of "sinners" who come to our church. If you can think of a sin, there is someone at our church who has either done it or tried to. There are no perfect people in the world, so there are definitely no perfect people in church.

Jesus did not come to earth for perfect people. He came for real people who have messed up, blown it and have a past they would love to change. People like me and you.

The Apostle Paul was one of those people. He lived his life trying to be good enough for God to like him, but he ended up a religious terrorist. When Paul finally figured out who Jesus was, it changed Paul's world.

He wrote: "This is a trustworthy saying, and everyone should accept it: 'Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners' — and I am the worst of them all." 1 Timothy 1:15 (NLT)

Jesus came to rescue us from the guilt and shame of our selfish thoughts, words and actions. He came to rescue us from our sin. He came for sinners like me. We all have moments in life we deeply regret. Jesus came to show us God's love and forgiveness — He did not come to chase us in judgment, but to pursue us in love.

I heard that the woman I spoke with came to church that Sunday. I know she heard a message of love and acceptance from God, and I hope she took it to heart. I hope you hear the same message. No one is outside the reach of God's love.

Bill McCready is head pastor at LifePoint Church