The next big thing in magic

Broadway and TV star Adam Trent presents the "Next Generation of Magic" now through Oct. 22 at the Eldorado Hotel Casino in Reno. Fascinated with magic since childhood illusionist Trent performs an extravaganza of magic, comedy, and music designed to entertain the entire family. Loaded with audience participation and plenty of laughter this show leaves you feeling good. Camera close-ups of tricks make every seat in the house a good one. Trent has appeared on the Today Show, Ellen, the Travel Channel, and Disney Channe. The 31-year old performer also stars in his own recently launched 10-episode TV series. Call 1-800-879-8879 for tickets.

"Creative Dance for Little Feet" starts today

Let the little ones get their wiggle-on at the Minden Library's dance class on Fridays at 3:30 p.m. beginning today. Children ages 3 to 4 will learn about movement, dance, and rhythm with dance instructor Linda Fisher. Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably and wear sneakers. Pre-registration is required, and the child and his or her parent or guardian must register today at the Douglas County Public Library, 1625 Library Lane. Phone 782-9841.

Ramping up for the Holiday Craft Fair and Raffle

The Young at Heart group's biggest event of the year is Nov. 3 from 4-8 p.m. and Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and your help is needed.

More than 200 vendors, artists, and crafters are expected at the Douglas County Senior & Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Volunteers may sign up for as little as one, two-hour shift, or more if desired and most of the jobs are sit-down. This year's goal is to raise $10,000, but that can't happen without your help. Jobs include set-up and take-down, kitchen work, greeters, counters, raffle-ticket sellers, and a few people to call out the raffle winners. Everybody is invited to join the team.

Recommended Stories For You

Contact Alice Artella at artellan@charter.net or see her at the center Tuesday and Friday in the Ceramic Room if you are willing to volunteer to help in any capacity.

Do you make handcrafted items? There are stations available, so if you're interested in renting one, please email Lucie, the YAH Craft Fair chair at yah.craftfair@gmail.com, or phone 266-8781, to leave a message for her.

Anyone able to donate a raffle prize should contact YAH president Andrea at arrajeski@charter.net or phone 364-4734. Prizes are a valuable part of the event and very much appreciated.

Business sponsorships are welcomed, and supporters will be well showcased at the fair. Email the sponsor coordinator at yah.craftfair@gmail.com, or call 364-4734 if you are willing to help. Leave your name, address, and phone number at any of the respective phone numbers and the volunteer in charge will call you back. Thanks in advance for supporting this worthwhile event. You may go directly to the application form http://www.youngatheartcarsonvalleynv.org/hcf_2017.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com