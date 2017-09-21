The getting around Candy Dance shuffle

This weekend, Genoa's annual Candy Dance Arts & Crafts Faire will take over Nevada's oldest town, drawing tens of thousands of visitors.

By my count, this will be the 19th Candy Dance where I've lived next door.

The annual fundraiser for the town has successfully supported it for most of the last century, since it lost the county seat to Minden in 1916.

Getting into Genoa and navigating the fair is a challenge, but one worth the effort.

Without a shuttle from Minden this year, the only way to get to Genoa is to drive there.

Folks are tempted to turn at Jacks Valley Road when they arrive from the north. If you're running early, that's OK. There are 750 spots at the Genoa Cemetery parking lot and the shuttle to town stops right there. However, with cars parked on either side of Jacks Valley, maneuvering is limited when that lot fills up, which is does relatively early.

Recommended Stories For You

The Genoa Lane parking lot is the largest of the set with an average of 1,700 cars per day. Those folks coming from the south should turn at Muller, since the NHP won't let you turn at Genoa Lane. The Foothill parking lot usually sees 1,100 cars per day.

Candy and swag will be sold at the Town Hall, which is across the road from the Genoa Bar.

If you don't want to fight the crowds, and aren't worried about getting fudge or an Italian sausage sandwich, Sunday morning is a good time to shop. It sounds like it's going to be chilly this year, so wear layers, and have fun.

A memorial service for Alice Lamb is 3:30 p.m. today at High Sierra Fellowship.

Alice was a frequent visitor to The R-C, often bringing in her husband, Larry, who was at Wheeler Field during Pearl Harbor.

I've only seen Alice a couple of times in the office since Larry died in 2008. But I did see her at the Walmart on several occasions after that.

Alice was always a hard worker, who stuck to it into her late 70s.

The Smith Valley Historical Society will be holding a soiree at their little red schoolhouse in downtown Wellington 1-4 p.m. Sept. 30.

According to member Don Smith, visitors will get to see the museum's latest exhibits and receive an update on construction of the new archive building. He said the Wells Fargo Stage Office is set up on the site. Refreshments will be served, and the gift shop will be open.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 782-5121, ext. 215.