"Thank you for your service," has become perhaps one of the most successful expressions of gratitude to veterans of our armed forces.

According to the U.S. Census, there are more than 5,100 veterans living in Douglas County. That accounts for more than a tenth of the county's population.

With more than a quarter of Douglas residents 65 or over, a significant portion of those veterans are retirees, though not necessarily military retirees.

But there's also a good number of veterans who are serving and working here.

The Douglas County Community and Senior Center is an obvious example where older veterans are celebrated.

Gardnerville Elementary School has been hosting a veterans assembly for a very long time in honor of the day. Because it's a national holiday, typically schools and the senior center are closed.

That's why here in Douglas County, Veterans Day tends to extend beyond the 24 hours on Nov. 11.

While long overdue, simply thanking veterans for their service is only the least we can do.

We have people coming home from faraway places who require more than our thanks.

They require our support in many ways. That's why organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Korean War Veterans Association, Welcome All Veterans Everywhere, Elks, and Rotary and have our thanks for their service.