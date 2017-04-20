Saving the planet for our children | RecordCourier.com

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated on April 22. Worldwide, various activities are held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. In our area, you may commemorate the day at Heritage Park Gardens, 1461 Ezell, Gardnerville with a guided labyrinth walk, guest speakers, kids' activities and garden bed sign-ups. Call Vickie at 790-0721 for information or email vrbates@charter.net.

You won't want to miss the Earth Spirit Faire in Carson City. Healing arts, intuitive readings, aromatherapy, massages, silent auctions, raffle prizes and more will be featured. A benefit for the "Heart to Heart School," the event runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29-30. Admission is $5 for the day or $8 for both days. Receive a $1 discount by bringing a new stuffed animal to donate. Carson City Community Center Gymnasium, 850 E. William St.

Red Hat Society celebrates 19th anniversary

April 25 marks the 19th anniversary of the first gathering of five women who declared themselves the "Red Hat Society." This "playgroup designed for ladies over 50" has since opened to women of all ages. The society is the brainchild of Sue Ellen Cooper of Orange County, Calif. Cooper, along with a few friends, recognized the need to connect like-minded women, make new friends and enrich each other's lives through the power of fun. The philosophy was that women over 50, having spent their lives volunteering at churches, children's schools, clubs and myriad fundraisers, deserved a time to kick back and enjoy themselves for a change. Some individual chapters may still choose to do a little charity work as well, but the main purpose of this group is to have some well-deserved enjoyment. Women from all walks of life committed to joyful living, growing, exploring new interests and creating new friendships are invited. The idea grew steadily and is now recognized worldwide as the premier social networking community for women with roughly 20,000 chapters in all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 30 foreign countries. If these sound like the kind of people you'd like to get to know, find out how you can become involved in one of these "just for fun groups" and join a chapter near you. Visit redhatsociety.com or find them on Facebook. If you don't have computer access, call 781-1995 for information.

Be a part of Aviation Roundup

This year's stars at the Aviation Roundup Oct. 7-8 include USAF Thunderbirds, US Army Golden Knights, US Navy Tac Demo team and more. It is not too early to sign up to volunteer at the Minden-Tahoe Airshow. Be an important part of this event by filling out a volunteer application available at http://www.aviationroundup.com and emailing it to cjohnson @douglasnv.us or faxing it to 782-9872. Volunteers working one day receive a complimentary ticket for the other day of the show. Note: working at the airshow can be physically demanding but lots of fun.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com