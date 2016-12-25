Santa, bring me a bone | RecordCourier.com

Funny thing on way to audition

Editor:

Thank you so much for your coverage of our auditions Carson Valley Community Theatre recently (Dec. 1 and 3) held auditions for its upcoming production of A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Forum (March 10–26, 2017). Thanks to a recent article published in the Record Courier about the auditions, we saw one of our largest turnouts for auditions with 25+ individuals showing up and some coming from as far as North Reno or Dayton. This was a huge success and allowed us to fully cast the production without having to do additional rounds of auditions. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to bringing the community another amazing production to the Carson Valley area. #CVCTForum http://www.carsonvalleycommunitytheatre.org

Mark Helton

CVY Board Member

Park opening was fun

Editor:

I read with interest the coverage by The Record-Courier on Dec. 4, highlighting the celebration of the ‘new additions’ at Johnson Lane Park in Minden. There is no better fun then the opening of a new park. Always good speeches by locally elected officials, a large turn-out by local residents, lot’s of kids, and the promise of ‘free food’ virtually guarantees a successful event. The ‘new additions’ to Johnson Lane Park, two perfectly constructed tennis courts, overlaid for pickle ball, new basketball half courts, a new kids playground, new restrooms, and a new Pavilion, were all constructed over the last year. The cost of these additions, $850,000, was funded by the Residential Construction Tax. RCT is generated at $1,000 per unit of new development.

Douglas County Park & Recreation Director Scott Morgan started off the festivities with a rousing speech praising the commitment, and the leadership provided by our County Commissioners. Outgoing Commission Chairman Doug Johnson praised the Park & Recreation Staff, and Commissioner Barry Penzel spoke of the continued support by the County Commissioners for Park & Recreation projects on the drawing board. Commissioner Steve Thaler, County Manager Larry Werner, and Park & Recreation Commissioner Gary Dove, added their support to this event. Walking through the Park reveals the ‘careful planning’ that went into this Project. By adding new Tennis and Pickle Ball Courts, a slightly different flavor has been added. With a solid Boys & Girls Tennis Program already established at Douglas High, one can see Johnson Lane Park as a potential feeder to the School.

It’s always good to know that our tax dollars are being spent wisely and in the best interests of our residents. We’re thankful for Park & Recreation employees like Scott Morgan, Brian Fitzgerald, Travis Lee, Pete Knight, and Project Manager Scott McCullough, for their professional service to our County. Our carefully planned Parks and our abundance of open space will continue to attract attention. The Park & Recreation Programs in Douglas County are filled to capacity. There will be a continued need for new Parks and recreation programming. We are in good hands. After the ribbon cutting, the ‘good speeches, and the hot dogs and ice cream, there were smiles ‘all around’ as people walked to their cars. Proving once again, that the old axiom, there is no better fun, than the opening of a new Park is absolutely true. What could be better?

Joe Hooven

Minden