Sacrifice Will be Rewarded

In Luke 18:18 Jesus was explaining to the rich, young ruler that came to Him asking how he could inherit eternal life that he would need to sell what he had, give to the poor and follow Him. Mark 10: 17-27 says that the young man was trusting in his riches and because of that he was not willing to forsake his possessions and follow Jesus.

Right after the young man left sorrowfully, Peter asks this question. Luke 18:28 Then Peter said, "See, we have left all and followed You."29 So He said to them, "Assuredly, I say to you, there is no one who has left house or parents or brothers or wife or children, for the sake of the kingdom of God, 30 who shall not receive many times more in this present time, and in the age to come eternal life."

Jesus made it very clear that sacrifice is part of our Christian walk. He also made it clear that sacrifice will not go without reward in this life and in the life to come. Sacrifice is not just money or possessions, but especially in this fast paced society time is sometimes more of a sacrifice than money. The writer of Hebrews said this. Hebrews 6:10 For God is not unjust to forget your work and labor of love which you have shown toward His name, in that you have ministered to the saints, and do minister.

Before the ultimate sacrifice on the cross, all sacrifices had to be perfect (a picture of the perfect Son of God) to be accepted. There could be no sacrifice without a cost! King David demonstrated that fact in II Samuel 24:18 And Gad came that day to David and said to him, "Go up, erect an altar to the Lord on the threshing floor of Araunah the Jebusite." 19 So David, according to the word of Gad, went up as the Lord commanded. 20 Now Araunah looked, and saw the king and his servants coming toward him. So Araunah went out and bowed before the king with his face to the ground.

21 Then Araunah said, "Why has my lord the king come to his servant?"

And David said, "To buy the threshing floor from you, to build an altar to the Lord, that the plague may be withdrawn from the people."

22 Now Araunah said to David, "Let my lord the king take and offer up whatever seems good to him. Look, here are oxen for burnt sacrifice, and threshing implements and the yokes of the oxen for wood. 23 All these, O king, Araunah has given to the king."

And Araunah said to the king, "May the Lord your God accept you."

24 Then the king said to Araunah, "No, but I will surely buy it from you for a price; nor will I offer burnt offerings to the Lord my God with that which costs me nothing." So David bought the threshing floor and the oxen for fifty shekels of silver. 25 And David built there an altar to the Lord, and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. So the Lord heeded the prayers for the land, and the plague was withdrawn from Israel.

It is all about our motive! Why do we sacrifice? Is it to be blessed or is it to bless? The difference is huge. If we give to get then we might not, but if we give with the right motive we will. The context of the scriptures goes beyond giving to the point of sacrifice. Do we give to the Lord out of our abundance, or do we give our best?

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.