River work worth effort | RecordCourier.com

Nowhere did the old saying “an ounce of prevention results in a pound of cure” ring as true as in the vicinity of the Carson Valley Golf Course over this past weekend.

During the New Year’s Flood of 1997 the whole place was pretty much underwater, as were the homes that surrounded it.

By 2005 it was a little better, but there was a lot of work that needed to be done.

In 2015 Rancher Clarence Burr started turning up at Douglas County commissioners meetings warning that the river was not ready for a big flood.

Clarence pressed his case in a letter to the editor, and between that and other means got the county and even the state’s attention to work on the river.

The issue is that during the long drought since 2005, gravel bars built up and vegetation started growing in the channels.

All that backed up water that should be allowed to flow unimpeded down the river. When things back up, that’s when areas along the river start to get wet.

We’ve seen the results of the work on the East Fork by the golf course, and we’re impressed.

Extending that labor downstream could make a big difference to residents along the river in future floods.