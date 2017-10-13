Retiring the start of something new

I've got a couple of retirements to write about today.

Alice Price, who has been the office manager of The Record-Courier for the past quarter century or so, had her retirement celebration on Thursday.

When Alice came to work for The R-C in the early 1990s, we had accounts payable and receivable in the front office.

She started as assistant office manager under Charlene Rodman in 1990. We were all a lot younger back then, and there were way more of us.

Last week was Frank Dressel's retirement at the county.

Frank and I teamed up on a couple of things, including preserving the piñon pine in front of the courthouse and the World War I memorial inside the building, in recognition of its centennial.

He plans on volunteering at the Douglas County Historical Society's Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, when he'd not hitting the slopes. Here's hoping he has something to ski on this winter.

One of my duties as editor of The R-C is to reassure people that Trick or Treating in Douglas County will coincide with Halloween.

It has been a long time since we've shifted the annual candy collection, but people still ask.

Nevada's birthday will be celebrated on Oct. 28 with the big parade in Carson City. In Nevada we traded Columbus Day for Nevada Day, which is why Monday wasn't a state holiday.

Trick or Treat Safety Street will be in the CVIC Hall in Minden 3-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

The Sheriff's Office is sponsoring a haunted house at the Fairgrounds over the next couple of weekends.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 782-5121, ext. 215.