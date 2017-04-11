Remember When for April 12 | RecordCourier.com

120 years ago

April 9, 1897

Nevada is rich in the potentialities of material greatness — if located in South Africa, the nations of Europe would plot and struggle for possession of her minerals, lands and waters.

100 years ago

April 13, 1917

County Commissioners Fulstone, Hansen and Dangberg, accompanied by County Clerk Jepsen and a representative of this paper, made a trip to the road between Gardnerville and Wellington to get an idea of the necessary highway repairs.

80 years ago

April 9, 1937

With two property holders refusing to sign right-of-ways for the new highway, the Gardnerville Town Board met with the Board of County Commissioners, urging that a blanket condemnation suit be filed immediately to clear obstacles designed to hold up the improvement.

50 years ago

April 13, 1967

A complaint has been filed in Justice Court against Bing Construction Company for allegedly failing to obtain a building permit for construction and alterations at the Savage Gravel Pit sit south of Gardnerville.

25 years ago

April 12, 1992

Carson Valley firefighters got an early taste of summer Friday when a controlled burn on Indian Creek Road got out of hand. Residents are reminded that a lack of moisture has left vegetation dry.

20 years ago

April 12, 1997

They say when you go to Dangberg Home Ranch, it's like going back in time to the late 1800s. Former County Commissioner Mike Fischer said the ranch predates Nevada's statehood.

10 years ago

April 13, 2007

Because of a decline in residential building permit tax revenues, several projects in the Douglas County School District have been removed from the five-year capital improvement plan.

A look back at past editions of The Record-Courier by Sarah Drinkwine