Peace in our time

"Peace I leave with; May peace I give to you; not as the world gives, do I give to you. Let not your heart be trouble, nor it be faithful."

These words of Jesus Christ are as true today as when He first uttered them.

We live in a world that is looking for peace. Most of us are more familiar with tension, stress and anxiety than peace. Lack of peace is the result of our complex, accelerated and stressed-out world.

Most people are disconnected from peace on a daily basis.

There are three types of peace all of us are looking for: Peace with God, Peace with self, and peace with others.

Let's look at a biblical example of people searching for peace. The world of the disciples was about to cave in; it was about to be reduced to rubble and chaos. Peace and fear; comfort and anxiety; a stormy description of the future and present encouragement of where to find God's help.

It is sometimes difficult to see a loving God in our world today. But, the Scriptures tell us if we will seek Him with our whole heart, we will find him. Things in the world pass away quickly. But the truths in Scripture have more than stood the test of time. We can build our lives on the truth of the Holy Word of God. Jesus Christ, the beginning and the end. Forever the same. Never changing.

No debate. Jesus Christ is the only way to the father. He, Jesus, came to give this world Life and that life is abundance. So live it to the fullest in Jesus' Name.

Let me suggest 5 biblical strategies for securing peace in an upright world.

1. Receive God's pardon

"Since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our lord Jesus Christ." Romans 5:1

If we don't have peace with God, we will certainly never enjoy and other sort of peace. This peace comes to a man or woman when they invite Christ to come into their lives.

2. Trust God's purposes.

"Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace." Colossians 3:145

Peace is a choice. Peace is an inside job. You have to let God work in that part of your life.

3. Understand God' Perspective.

"And the peace of God, which transcend all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds i Christ Jesu." Phil 4:7

4. Focus on God's presence. "You will keep in perfect peace him whose mind is steadfast, because he trusts in you." Isiah 26:3

The choice is simple- will you focus on God or on your own problems? Someone has said, "If you look at the world you will be impresses. If you look at yourself you will be depressed. If you look at God, you will be at rest."

5. Ask for God's peace.

"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God." Phil 4:6-7

Be anxious about nothing, pray about everything.

In my ministry of 38 years, I have learned that all I can do is present Jesus. The rest is up to the listener. Through the blood of Jesus Christ we have forgiveness of sins. We can be reconciled back to God.

True peace, true joy, true love through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Pastor Ron Carter of Topaz Community Open Bible Church is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.