Our town from the pages of history

The Carson Valley Pops Orchestra invites you to their Autumn Concert on Saturday at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no charge for the event but donations are cheerfully accepted. Here are some interesting facts about this building's history.

In 1906, H.F. Dangberg submitted a map to the Douglas County Nevada Board of Commissioners for approval to build a town. Dangberg had the infrastructure planned and kept the social needs of the Carson Valley in mind. Once construction of the town was underway, it became apparent that a gathering place was needed. In May 1912, the Carson Valley Improvement Club was formed. With Peter Krummes, Lisle McInnis, and C.M. Henningsen as partners, Dangberg sold 1,000 subscription papers at $10 each to be used to construct a "large building at Minden equipped with a gymnastic outfit, reading and club rooms and the like." Dangberg donated the land contributing liberally to the fund. Construction took approximately six months, and in November 1912, the first dance was held in the new CVIC Hall.

In 1910, the Minden Fortnightly Club formed as a sewing club. In 1921, the club leased the CVIC Hall for a five-year period. Members took out personal loans to renovate the building which they were able to repay within 14 months. Since that time, the Fortnightly Club has been heavily involved in the maintenance and upkeep of the hall, which has been used for almost every facet of life including a movie theater, live theater, dances, proms, church and school functions, basketball, meetings, dinners, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, funerals, and at one time even a morgue. In 1964, an airliner crashed on Genoa Peak, killing 83 people. Eighty-two of the bodies were brought off the mountain to the hall.

Like many old buildings, the CVIC Hall has its own ghost stories. The first is about the long-time town employee, Herman Leehman. He was the town's maintenance and trash man. Leehman used a horse-drawn wagon to pick up trash until he asked the Town Board for hay for the team. Instead, the Board offered him $10 a month to use his own truck. The second "ghost" is Jack Roberts, one of the victims of the plane accident in 1964. When the bodies were brought to the hall, it seems there was one person not found – Mrs. Roberts. When her remains were finally discovered three weeks later, she was not taken to the hall where Jack was waiting for her. Apparently, his spirit chose to stay there rather than move on to the next life with his wife. Legend has it he still roams the building in Minden. Be sure to let us know if you spot either of them this Saturday night.

The Town of Minden purchased CVIC Hall in 1932. The Hall was named to the National Register of Historic Places. It is at 1604 Esmeralda Ave. For more information or to rent the hall, please see the website http://www.townofminden.com/rentals/cvichallrental.html.