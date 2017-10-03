Blood and phone banks went into operation not long after a tragic shooting claimed the lives of 59 concert-goers and injured more than 525 in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Donations to aid the injured and time to provide families with information were already incoming on Monday morning as a shocked nation awoke to learn of the shooting at a country-western concert.

Less than 15 hours after the last shot rang out, more than $1.6 million had been raised. The list includes $10,000 donations by the like of Kid Rock and Mike Tyson, among others. Topping the list on Monday was the Oakland Raiders with $50,000.

Nevada's largest city generates much of the state's revenue, so when it catches a cold the rest of us develop pneumonia.

That's why something like Sunday's shooting can be devastating on many levels for those of us in the rest of the state, even if our Las Vegas relatives are safe.

Nevadans are not alone in rallying to help the city that never sleeps.

Recommended Stories For You

We know many Nevadans are sending their good wishes and prayers to those affected by the shooting in Glitter Gulch on Sunday.

While all that glitters may not be gold, we can guarantee you that Nevada's heart is in Las Vegas in these days since the shooting, and that heart is most certainly made of gold.

If you would like to donate, you may visit the Gofundme page set up by Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak at https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund