Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017

Swim center an asset to community

Editor:

Upon moving to the Carson Valley nearly 3 years ago, I was pleasantly surprised to discover the Carson Valley Swim Center. As a swimmer transplant from Southern California, I have been to a lot of quality pool complexes and the CVSC rivals the best of them, and with the affordability and convenience that larger communities cannot provide. However, I was also surprised that with such a nice swim center nobody is playing water polo! Perhaps it is a sport that is only ubiquitous in California, and I can understand the difficulty of starting a new sport at the high school level, but I would think there would at least be a small group of like-minded individuals like myself who would play just for fun a couple days a week. While it may sound like a strange winter sport, the pool will be being less crowded soon, and it would be a fun indoor activity that could easily be pulled off. I have expressed some interest to staff at the CVSC, but without a larger group I fear that it might be a long time before something gets going. Therefore, I call on anyone out there interested in a club water polo team to talk to staff at the Swim Center, express your interest, and know that there are others like myself who would love to get something going. Thanks again to the Carson Valley Swim Center for being a great asset to the community. See you at the pool!

Casey Sebahar

Genoa