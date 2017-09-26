Letters to the editor for Sept. 27

Leave statues alone

Editor:

There has been a lot of talk on the pros and cons of removing confederate statues and flags. I feel that to destroy them would eliminate a part of this country's history. But I also feel that if statues are destroyed, then all plantation homes in the south that had "slaves" as workers should be torn down and destroyed as well. This would help to eliminate all of the early history of this country and also eliminate some of the good that a guy named Abraham Lincoln did while president.

Bob Taylor

Minden

Observing domestic violence awareness month

Editor:

I am writing to you in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month beginning Oct. 1. Domestic Violence Awareness Month evolved from the "Day of Unity" held in October 1981 and was conceived by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The intent was to connect advocates across the nation who were working to end violence against women and their children. Every year, over four million women in the United States experience violence by an intimate partner equaling 20 victims every minute.

Family Support Council of Douglas County hopes to continue the fight to eradicate this terrible crime by raising awareness in Douglas County. On October 5th, 2017 FSC will be hosting its annual Candlelight Vigil from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center. The event will be held on the front lawn (weather permitting) and have local domestic violence survivors as guest speakers plus musical tributes. They will also be lighting candles and releasing balloons to commemorate victims of domestic violence, both those that have lost their lives and those still suffering.

Please show your support by attending this free, public event. Wear purple during the month of October to show your support for victims of domestic violence. If you know someone who is a victim, talk to them, let them know there are people there supporting them and it is not ok. Have a conversation about healthy relationships with your children, it is never too early to start. Donate to your local Domestic Violence Agency or learn about volunteer opportunities. Contact Family Support Council for more information at: http://www.family-support .org or call 775-782-8692, 24-hours a day.

Veronica LaChance

Program Director

Family Support Council of Douglas County