Letters to the editor for Oct. 11, 2017

Anti-tax petition in Douglas

Editor:

As you may recall, the Gross Margin Tax was defeated by 79 percent in the 2014 election.

Now it's back.

A few months after the Gross Margin Tax had been totally rejected, the 2015 Nevada legislative session gathered, ignored the voters, and passed the Commerce Tax under Senate Bill No. 483. Shameful, the Commerce Tax is the Gross Margin Tax, only much more sinister.

The Commerce Tax is a gross receipts tax levied on business with total sales over $4 million per year. Since the tax is on yearly sales, firms that unfortunately operate at a financial loss still have to pay the tax and incur an even larger loss. Furthermore, this insidious tax climbs up the supply chain with assessments at every level of production.

But who really pays the tax? Obviously you and I pay the tax.

Business owners treat the Commerce Tax as any other tax and add it to the price we pay.

By the way, gaming is exempt from the Commerce Tax. Gaming interests led by Caesars and MGM have been the primary advocates for imposing a gross receipts tax on other Nevada businesses. Casino lobbyists presented the tax to legislative committees and provided the technical expertise in drafting the bill.

Shrewd move, if you can't beat them, join them.

Adding a new twist to this cunning tax scheme. The Commerce Tax bill created 26 different industrial classifications and assesses a different tax rate for each class. A firm must file according to which classification constitutes the largest portion of the business. Each industry group will be forced to defend themselves against future tax hikes in every legislative session by colluding with politicians and lobbyists to shift the tax to other industry groups.

Talk about division in our society, this bill now encourages division among business groups.

Enough! As registered voters we must rise up to stop this counter-productive behavior and repeal the Commerce Tax in the 2018 election.

The Douglas County Repeal the Commerce Tax Committee has joined the cause. The committee is circulating petitions to put a Commerce Tax referendum on the 2018 ballot.

A total of 160,000 signatures are needed throughout the state before May 2018. These vital signatures of registered voters must be obtained before the Commerce Tax referendum can get on the 2018 ballot.

Getting this referendum to repeal the Commerce Tax on the 2018 ballot is critical. If we don't kill this tax in the 2018 election it will be around for a very long time. Growing larger and taxing more with each legislative session.

So, when someone stops by your home or you see a petitioner at a public place, please stop and sign the petition. Booths will be set up at public events over the next several months with petitions and information about the referendum. If you are a registered voter, please stop by and sign the petition.

For more information please call 775-430-4818 or visit website: registernv.org

David Maxwell

Gardnerville

Food closet needs volunteer

Editor:

Carson Valley Community Food Closet is seeking a volunteer driver to assist with picking up food Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from local stores such as Walmart, Target and Costco. If you have the desire to help your community, have a clean driving record, are able to push and pull pallets of food, lift boxes and works well with others, this may be the volunteer job for you! For more information please contact Carson Valley Community Food Closet at 775-782-3711.

Sarah L Sanchez

Gardnerville